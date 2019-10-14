Wavesbet Reaches Market Capitalization of $274,366.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $274,366.00 and $86,623.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00019234 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 138.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001253 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet . Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

