Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of WASH traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $47.58. 3,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,579. The company has a market capitalization of $823.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $56.42.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WASH shares. Compass Point set a $53.00 price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.