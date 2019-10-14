Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Short Interest Up 12.3% in September

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,710,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 30th total of 15,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.40. Walmart has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $120.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
