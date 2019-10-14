Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Short Interest Up 12.3% in September

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,710,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 30th total of 15,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.40. Walmart has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $120.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.