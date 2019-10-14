Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of VYGR stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.89. 252,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,563. The company has a market capitalization of $555.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.61. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.08% and a negative net margin of 106.23%. On average, analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 371.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

