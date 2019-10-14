Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given a $79.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has been assigned a $79.00 target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VNO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $62.11. 205,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 139.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

