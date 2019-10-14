VIVO (VIVO) Trading Up 35.1% Over Last Week

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One VIVO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, VIVO has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. VIVO has a total market capitalization of $9,068.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,362.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.87 or 0.02234553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.50 or 0.02720295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00682975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00635938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00057194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00444296 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

VIVO (VIVO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 5,749,383 coins and its circulating supply is 4,929,383 coins. VIVO’s official website is www.vivocoin.net . The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIVO’s official message board is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg . VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIVO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

