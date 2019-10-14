Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Short Interest Update

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the August 30th total of 9,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 26.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,647. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,832,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

VSLR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 569,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,414. The firm has a market cap of $853.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vivint Solar has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.92 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 97.07% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

