Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The company offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income and other securities on exchanges, markets and liquidity pools. Virtu Financial, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIRT. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Compass Point set a $18.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.45. 629,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,698. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.19 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $185,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 211.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,129,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,600 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 40.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,638 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 445.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 939,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,464,000 after acquiring an additional 767,332 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 16,077.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 672,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 668,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,383,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,246,000 after acquiring an additional 578,148 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.