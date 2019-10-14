Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point set a $18.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.86.

NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $16.56. 11,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,134. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 10,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 211.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,129,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,285,000 after buying an additional 4,842,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,462,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,762,000 after purchasing an additional 380,502 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,638 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,383,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,246,000 after purchasing an additional 578,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,527,000 after purchasing an additional 309,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

