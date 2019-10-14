Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of VIRT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 629,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.56.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,383,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,246,000 after buying an additional 578,148 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,420.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

