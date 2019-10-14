Virgin Australia (ASX:VAH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (ASX:VAH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.17. Virgin Australia shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 263,963 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other Virgin Australia news, insider Judith Swales acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$33,800.00 ($23,971.63).

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian routes, as well as international cargo operations.

