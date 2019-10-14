Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.91 ($115.01).

DG traded down €1.04 ($1.21) on Thursday, reaching €99.16 ($115.30). 814,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €97.64. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

