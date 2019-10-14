Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Shares Up 0.4%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 505 ($6.60) and last traded at GBX 504.88 ($6.60), 63,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 257,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 503 ($6.57).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 492.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 412.75. The company has a current ratio of 22.62, a quick ratio of 22.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04.

