Victory Capital’s (VCTR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VCTR. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price target on Victory Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,944. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 5,692 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $89,307.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 721,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 348,041 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Victory Capital by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Victory Capital by 1,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 256,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

