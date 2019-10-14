Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Get Veritone alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 756,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. Veritone has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. Veritone had a negative net margin of 155.58% and a negative return on equity of 96.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 194.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veritone will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,751 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.