Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Short Interest Update

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the August 30th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VRNT traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.75. 242,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.56 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Verint Systems by 121.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $968,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Verint Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Verint Systems by 62.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.