Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.96

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and traded as high as $6.75. Velan shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 6,700 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.87 million and a PE ratio of -20.30.

Velan (TSE:VLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$112.31 million for the quarter.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

