Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Short Interest Update

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the August 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE VEDL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.41. 15,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.33. Vedanta has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $12.47.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 17.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Vedanta by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vedanta by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vedanta by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Vedanta by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Vedanta by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 53,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

