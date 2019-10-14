Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,756,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Spirit MTA REIT worth $48,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 43,997 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Spirit MTA REIT by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 590,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 24,667 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit MTA REIT by 2.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 429,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Spirit MTA REIT by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 358,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Finally, RVB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit MTA REIT by 116.7% during the second quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTA remained flat at $$8.62 on Monday. 555,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,679. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. Spirit MTA REIT has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Spirit MTA REIT Company Profile

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs.

