Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,380,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Myers Industries worth $45,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.26. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $567.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Myers Industries’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 71.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen upgraded Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

