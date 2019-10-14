Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 11,937 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.28% of TriCo Bancshares worth $49,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 67,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 122,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 26.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCBK. Raymond James lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $191,245.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,186.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $537,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,732 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,077.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

