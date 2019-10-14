Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,103,743 Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,103,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,931,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,809. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35. Pagerduty Inc has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pagerduty from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised Pagerduty to a “top pick” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

