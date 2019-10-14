Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 19,830 Shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.16% of Fanhua worth $47,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4,537.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of Fanhua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:FANH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.09. 6,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.27. Fanhua Inc has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $130.87 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Fanhua Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from Fanhua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

