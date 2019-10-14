ValuEngine Lowers SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSRM. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on SSR Mining from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Scotiabank upgraded SSR Mining from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on SSR Mining from $18.70 to $16.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 428,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $17.56.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

