ValuEngine Lowers GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, GMP Securities started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GPRK stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. 41,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,136. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). GeoPark had a return on equity of 71.41% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GeoPark will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,180,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 302,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 396,127 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 473,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 426,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 93,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 351,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 177,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

