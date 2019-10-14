ValuEngine Lowers Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.19. 6,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,375. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.11.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 141.56% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $317.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $1,023,766.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

