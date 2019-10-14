ValuEngine Lowers Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ BPTH traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.74. 339,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,096. The company has a market cap of $29.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.21. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $73.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bio-Path by 19,858.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Path by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Path by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

