ValuEngine Downgrades HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HDS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HD Supply to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded HD Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $51.00 price objective on HD Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.82.

HDS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.07. 41,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,271. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $23,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 4.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 7.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

