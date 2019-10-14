ValuEngine Downgrades Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.06. 416,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,969. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1,065.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 314,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 287,587 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 111,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

