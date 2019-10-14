Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Short Interest Down 19.0% in September

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the August 30th total of 247,800 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,340. The firm has a market cap of $348.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.77. Utah Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.46.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 39.37%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 312.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

