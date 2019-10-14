US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Concrete’s earnings. US Concrete reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Concrete.

Get US Concrete alerts:

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.18 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti increased their price objective on US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on US Concrete in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of USCR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 124,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,290. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $822.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.35. US Concrete has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

In related news, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $80,787.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $60,470.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $270,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $176,196. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in US Concrete during the third quarter worth about $200,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in US Concrete by 126.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Metlife Inc. purchased a new position in US Concrete during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in US Concrete by 3.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in US Concrete during the second quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.