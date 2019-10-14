Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Unitil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.79 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Unitil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of UTL stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.08. Unitil has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Unitil by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

