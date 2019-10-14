United Services Automobile Association Raises Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147,627 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,154,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 417,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 276,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $21.92. 178,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,179. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $549.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $663.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $54.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $169,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,518.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $630,695. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.