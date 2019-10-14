United Services Automobile Association Purchases 1,674 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,608 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,773,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,006,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,180,000 after purchasing an additional 114,348 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,844,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 742,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 271,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

OFG traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.01. 140,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,841. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.59.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. Research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

OFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

