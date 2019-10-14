United Services Automobile Association Lowers Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 49,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 52,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.74. 8,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,555. The firm has a market cap of $990.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.86 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 124.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

ARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

