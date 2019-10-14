United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 135.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 19,616,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,778,000 after buying an additional 11,292,845 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,760,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,848,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 64.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,482,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,904,000 after buying an additional 2,543,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,330,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,687,000 after buying an additional 2,510,118 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,740,449.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $49,796.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,632.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOLD stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.04. 62,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,011. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.79% and a negative net margin of 336.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

