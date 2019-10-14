United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of INDB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,203. Independent Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average is $75.16.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

In related news, Director William M. Parent sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.