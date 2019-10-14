United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Short Interest Update

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $214,150. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in United Community Banks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in United Community Banks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 155,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 148,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,110. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.