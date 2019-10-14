Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Receives $19.67 Average PT from Analysts

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

UNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Unit stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 310,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $155.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. Unit has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unit will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unit news, EVP Frank Q. Young acquired 10,000 shares of Unit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 103,848 shares in the company, valued at $284,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $66,580. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Unit by 4,726.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Unit by 249.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unit during the second quarter worth $99,000. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unit by 30.1% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unit during the second quarter worth $129,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

