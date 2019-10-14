Unilever’s (UN) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners restated their sell rating on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an in-line rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.
Shares of UN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 127,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,982. The company has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.90. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.
About Unilever
Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.
