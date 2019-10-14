Unilever’s (UN) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners restated their sell rating on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an in-line rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of UN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 127,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,982. The company has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.90. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Unilever by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

