Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report sales of $245.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $242.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.40 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $234.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut Ultra Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 8,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $129,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,414.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $296,396.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCTT stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 38,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,756. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $607.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

