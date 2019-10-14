Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley lowered Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $395.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital set a $270.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Guggenheim set a $325.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ulta Beauty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $297.78.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.57. 619,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.57 and a 200 day moving average of $322.09. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn acquired 70,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $248.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,408,437.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,106.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.17 per share, with a total value of $308,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,145.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 186,567 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,903. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 42.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

