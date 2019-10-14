UBS Group Upgrades Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Mexico from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Grupo Mexico alerts:

Shares of GMBXF stock remained flat at $$2.30 during trading hours on Thursday. Grupo Mexico has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.