UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 20,479 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,450,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,139,000 after buying an additional 547,190 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 150,325 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 550,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,398,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,023,000 after purchasing an additional 322,975 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,201,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 106,216 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 515,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,434. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.01% and a return on equity of 62.99%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

In other news, CFO Dale W. Boyles acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $26,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

