UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Enphase Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.95.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. Enphase Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -203.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,175,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,592,325 over the last 90 days. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

