UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Genomic Health were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHDX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Genomic Health by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genomic Health by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Genomic Health by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 340,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after purchasing an additional 60,432 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genomic Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Genomic Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Genomic Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genomic Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHDX traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.56. 10,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,907. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 0.96. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.78 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $4,398,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Vaughn sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $304,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,992 shares of company stock worth $30,123,543 in the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

