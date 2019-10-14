UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 380,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 294,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

DENN traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16. Denny’s Corp has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 11.60%. Denny’s’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DENN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $25.00 price objective on Denny’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $21.00 price objective on Denny’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,548.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,833 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

