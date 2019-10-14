UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $113,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

GIII stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.66. 15,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,880. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GIII has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

