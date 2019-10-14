UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,351 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TowneBank worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOWN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 55,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of TOWN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.30. 1,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,675. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

