UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 12,000 Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAUR. FMR LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,450,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,734 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,252,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 725,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 418,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Laureate Education by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,202,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 357,144 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $55,693.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,298.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $54,940.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,007,699 shares of company stock valued at $267,652,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LAUR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Laureate Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of LAUR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 58,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,058. Laureate Education Inc has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -515.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

